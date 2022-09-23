How to watch Florida Gators football vs. Tennessee Volunteers on TV, live stream

After last week's escape against the USF Bulls, the Gators will have a tough test on the road against a familiar conference foe.

No. 22 Florida (2-1 overall, 0-1 in the SEC) will face No. 12 Tennessee (3-0, 0-0) in their first game away from The Swamp this season. The highly-anticipated matchup has even prompted ESPN's CollegeGameDay to make the trip to Knoxville.

It will also be a homecoming of sorts for Gators head coach Billy Napier, who was born about 100 miles west of Knoxville and still has family in the state.

The Gators are 31-20 all time against the Volunteers, a record that includes a current five-game winning streak in the series and 16 victories in the last 17 meetings. But Tennessee is off to its best start since 2016, and Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson has yet to throw a passing touchdown this season.

Where and when will Florida play Tennessee?

Where: Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, TN

When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24

How can I watch Gators vs. Vols on TV, streaming?

TV: CBS ,YouTube TV (2-week free trial), Hulu + Live TV (7-day free trial), fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Live stream: cbssports.com

How can I listen to Florida Gators vs. Tennessee Vols on radio?

Radio: WRUF (103.7 FM, 98.1 FM, 850 AM), Sirius XM Channel 191

Online radio: SiriusXM.com (Channel 962), TuneIn.com

What's the latest betting line for Florida vs. Tennessee?

The Volunteers are a 10.5-point favorite over the Gators according to Oddsshark.com, a betting odds aggregator. The over-under is 62.5 points.