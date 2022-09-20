Florida Gators 2023 football schedule is out! Here's a look at next year's opponents

Florida football announced its 2023 football schedule on Tuesday night, which will begin with a return trip to Utah to complete the second game of a home-and-home series.

The Gators will play at Utah on Sept. 2, with the Utes looking to avenge a 29-26 loss to Florida on a game decided on an end zone interception by linebacker Amari Burney with 17 seconds remaining.

UF's home opener will be the following week Sept. 9 against McNeese State, with its SEC opener the ensuing week Sept. 16 against Tennessee.

Florida's SEC schedule will include its six division opponents, a trip to cross-division rival LSU (Nov. 11) and a home game against another west division opponent, Arkansas, on Nov. 4.

UF will close the season against rival Florida State on Nov. 25.

The Florida Gators 2023 football schedule

Sept. 2: at Utah

Sept. 9: vs. McNeese State

Sept. 16: vs. Tennessee

Sept. 23: vs. Charlotte

Sept. 30: at Kentucky

Oct. 7: vs. Vanderbilt

Oct. 14: at South Carolina

Oct. 28: vs. Georgia (Jacksonville)

Nov. 4: vs. Arkansas

Nov. 11: at LSU

Nov. 18: at Missouri

Nov. 25: vs. Florida State

Remainder of Florida 2022 football schedule

Sept. 24: 3:30 p.m. vs. Tennessee, at Knoxville, Tenn.

Oct. 1: Noon, vs. Eastern Washington, Gainesville (Ben Hill Griffin Stadium)

Oct. 8: TBA, vs. Missouri, Gainesville (Ben Hill Griffin Stadium)

Oct. 15: TBA vs. LSU, Gainesville (Ben Hill Griffin Stadium)

Oct. 29: 3:30 P.M. vs. Georgia, at Jacksonville

Nov. 5: TBA vs. Texas A&M, at Bryan-College Station, Texas

Nov. 12: TBA vs. South Carolina, Gainesville (Ben Hill Griffin Stadium)

Nov. 19: TBA vs. Vanderbilt at Nashville, Tenn.

Nov. 25: 7:30 p.m. vs. Florida State, at Tallahassee