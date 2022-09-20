Florida Gators 2023 football schedule is out! Here's a look at next year's opponents

Florida football announced its 2023 football schedule on Tuesday night, which will begin with a return trip to Utah to complete the second game of a home-and-home series.

The Gators will play at Utah on Sept. 2, with the Utes looking to avenge a 29-26 loss to Florida on a game decided on an end zone interception by linebacker Amari Burney with 17 seconds remaining.

Florida stops Utah Utes running back Ricky Parks (6) on fourth down in the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, on Sept. 3, 2022. Florida defeated Utah 29-26.

UF's home opener will be the following week Sept. 9 against McNeese State, with its SEC opener the ensuing week Sept. 16 against Tennessee.

Florida's SEC schedule will include its six division opponents, a trip to cross-division rival LSU (Nov. 11) and a home game against another west division opponent, Arkansas, on Nov. 4.

UF will close the season against rival Florida State on Nov. 25.

The Florida Gators 2023 football schedule

Sept. 2: at Utah

Sept. 9: vs. McNeese State

Sept. 16: vs. Tennessee

Sept. 23: vs. Charlotte

Sept. 30: at Kentucky

Oct. 7: vs. Vanderbilt 

Oct. 14: at South Carolina

Oct. 28: vs. Georgia (Jacksonville)

Nov. 4: vs. Arkansas 

Nov. 11: at LSU

Nov. 18: at Missouri

Nov. 25: vs. Florida State 

Remainder of Florida 2022 football schedule

Sept. 24: 3:30 p.m. vs. Tennessee, at Knoxville, Tenn.

Oct. 1: Noon, vs. Eastern Washington, Gainesville (Ben Hill Griffin Stadium)

Oct. 8: TBA, vs. Missouri, Gainesville (Ben Hill Griffin Stadium)

Oct. 15: TBA vs. LSU, Gainesville (Ben Hill Griffin Stadium)

Oct. 29: 3:30 P.M. vs. Georgia, at Jacksonville

Nov. 5: TBA vs. Texas A&M, at Bryan-College Station, Texas

Nov. 12: TBA  vs. South Carolina, Gainesville (Ben Hill Griffin Stadium)

Nov. 19: TBA vs. Vanderbilt at Nashville, Tenn.

Nov. 25: 7:30 p.m. vs. Florida State, at Tallahassee   

