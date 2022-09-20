Florida football: Swampcast previews matchup of No. 22 Gators vs. No. 12 Tennessee Volunteers

Can Florida fix its passing games woes and stop Tennessee's high powered offense, which averages 52 points per game?

Gainesville Sun Florida beat writer Kevin Brockway, Gainesville Sun sports columnist David Whitley and Knoxville News-Sentinel Tennessee beat writer Mike Wilson break down No. 22 Florida football's first road trip of the season at the No. 12 Tennessee Vols.

Vols up next:Florida Gators' next opponent: Scouting report on the Tennessee Volunteers football team

Richardson struggling:Florida football: Quarterback Anthony Richardson searching for answers in the passing game

Aftermath of USF win:Florida football: Three things No. 22 Gators learned from USF win with Tennessee up next