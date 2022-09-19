Florida Gators' next opponent: Scouting report on the Tennessee Volunteers football team

No. 22 Florida (2-1) at No. 12 Tennessee (3-0)

When: 3:30 p.m. TV: CBS. Radio: 103.7-FM, AM-850.

Where: Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, Tenn.

Last week: The Volunteers scored TDs on six of their first seven possessions in a 63-6 over Akron. It’s the program’s first 3-0 start since 2016.

Best offensive player: Tennessee is a pass-happy team, and Hendon Hooker has developed into a throwing machine. He was a routine 14-of-18 for 298 yard and two TDs against the Zips. It was his 15th straight game with a TD pass. He also only tossed two interceptions in his last 348 passes.

Best defensive player: Defensively, it’s not easy being part of a team that prefers Wild West shootouts. The Vols face a lot of passing situations, and they are adept at pressuring opposing QBs. The most imposing player is linebacker Jeremy Bank, who leads the team with 14 tackles.

Fun fact: Your ears would never know it, but “Rocky Top” is not Tennessee’s official fight song. That honor goes to “Down the Field,” which has probably never gotten stuck in anyone’s brain. A lot of visiting fans can’t say the same about “Rocky Top,” no matter how hard they wish it weren’t so.

Series: UF leads 31-20 and has won 16 of the last 17.

Bonus note: ESPN's College GameDay has selected Knoxville as the site to air its pregame show on Saturday.

Quote: “We’ve got to get ready for Florida. That’s our mindset now. We feel great. We’re 3-0, but it’s time to go to work now.” – Receiver Jalin Hyatt.