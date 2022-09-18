Postgame Swampcast: Wrapping up the No. 21 Florida Gators 31-28 win over the USF Bulls at The Swamp

Kevin Brockway
Gator Sports
View Comments

Gainesville Sun Florida beat writer Kevin Brockway and columnist David Whitley analyze No. 21 UF's narrow 31-28 win over USF at The Swamp on Saturday night.

More:No. 21 Florida Gators survive USF scare 31-28. Here are our takeaways.

More:Game recap: No. 21 Florida Gators survive scare against South Florida, 31-28, in Swamp

More:USF gives Florida far more fits than expected in 31-28 Gators escape | David Whitley

View Comments