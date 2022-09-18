Postgame Swampcast: Wrapping up the No. 21 Florida Gators 31-28 win over the USF Bulls at The Swamp

Gainesville Sun Florida beat writer Kevin Brockway and columnist David Whitley analyze No. 21 UF's narrow 31-28 win over USF at The Swamp on Saturday night.

More:No. 21 Florida Gators survive USF scare 31-28. Here are our takeaways.

More:Game recap: No. 21 Florida Gators survive scare against South Florida, 31-28, in Swamp

More:USF gives Florida far more fits than expected in 31-28 Gators escape | David Whitley