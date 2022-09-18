The Florida Gators drop one spot to No. 22 in USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll
Florida moved down one spot to No. 22 in this week's USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.
The Gators (2-1, 0-1 SEC) are coming off a 31-28 win over USF. Florida, a 24.5-point favorite against USF, held on for the win when USF kicker Spencer Shrader missed a 48-yard field goal attempt with 23 seconds remaining.
For the third time in four weeks, Florida will face another ranked team when they play Saturday at No. 12 Tennessee (3:30 p.m. CBS). The Vols (3-0) are averaging 52 points through their first three games this season.
Florida is 1-1 against ranked teams this season with a win over No. 14 Utah and a loss to No. 9 Kentucky.
Florida dropped two spots in the AP Top 25 to No. 20 this week.