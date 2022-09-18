ESPN College GameDay going to Knoxville for Florida Gators, Tennessee Vols matchup

Florida's first road game of the season at Tennessee will garner even more national attention this week.

ESPN's College GameDay has selected Knoxville as the site to air its pregame show on Saturday. Kirk Herbstreit, Reece Davis, Lee Corso, Desmond Howard and Pat McAfee will be on hand to analyze the matchup and other games throughout college football.

Florida has won 16 of the last 17 meetings in its rivalry game with the Vols, but Tennessee (3-0) is off a strong start under second-year coach Josh Heupel. The Vols are coming off 63-6 win over Arkron and have averaged 52 points over their first three games, including a 34-27 overtime win at defending ACC champion Pittsburgh.

The Gators (2-1, 0-1 SEC) are coming off a narrow 31-28 win over USF on Saturday night. Florida entered the game a 24.5-point favorite, but hung on late after USF kicker Spencer Shrader missed a 48-yard field goal attempt with 23 seconds left that could have forced overtime.