Game recap: No. 21 Florida Gators survive scare against South Florida, 31-28, in Swamp

The No. 21 Florida Gators (1-1, 0-1 SEC) haven't lost a regular season non-conference game since the end of the 2017 season. Florida will look to extend that win streak to 14 straight games when it hosts USF on Saturday night at The Swamp (7:30 p.m., SEC Network).

For the Gators, it's a chance to turn the page after a 26-16 loss to No. 10 Kentucky last week. Florida will face an unranked team for the first time this season after back-to-back games against top-25 opponents.

Florida is 2-0 all-time against USF, including a 42-20 win over the Bulls last year in Tampa. USF returns 10 starters on offense and eight starters on defense from last year's team, while adding a handful of transfers from power five programs, such as former Clemson wide receiver Ajou Ajou and former Missouri defensive lineman Jatorian Hansford.

10:59 p.m. | Missed field goal gives Gators win over Bulls

The Florida Gators escaped with 31-28 win over South Florida on Saturday night after Bulls kicker Spencer Shrader missed a 48-yard field goal in the game's final seconds to force overtime.

The long field-goal attempt came after a Bulls' snap rolled through the legs of quarterback Gerry Bohanon.

South Florida rushed 46 times for 286 yards and three touchdowns in the loss.

10:30 p.m. | Gators take the lead over USF

The Florida Gators capitalized after USF's Gerry Bohanon threw an interception to Trevez Johnson at the 28-yard line with with 6:51 left.

Florida running back Trevoew Etienne needed just four carries to reach the end zone and give the Gators a 31-28 lead with 5 minutes left.

10:30 p.m. | Richardson intercepted in the end zone

USF cornerback Aamaris Brown intercepts UF quarterback Anthony Richardson's would-be touchdown pass in the end zone with 7:50 remaining in the game.

Richardson is now 10 of 18 for 112 yards and two touchdowns.

10:10 p.m. | USF takes lead over No. 21 Gators

South Florida capped an 11 play, 51-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown run by Michel Dukes Jr. to give the Bulls a 28-24 lead with 11:14 left in the game.

10:11 p.m. | USF threatening to take lead to start the fourth quarter

The Gators find themselves in dogfight with South Florida headed into the fourth quarter in Gainesville. USF is down 24-21, however, the Bulls have second-and-12 from the Gators' 42 to start the fourth quarter.

Running back Brian Battie continues to lead a South Florida backfield that has gashed the Gators' defense for 266 yards on 33 carries.

UF quarterback Anthony Richardson is now 9 of 15 for 82 yards. The Gators' running attack has gained 156 yards on 20 carries through three quarters.

9:44 p.m. | USF turns interception into 8 points

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson threw his first interception of the game on the Gators' opening drive of the second half. USF's Dwayne Boyles returned it 38 yards to the Gators' 18-yard line

The Bull's Gary Bohanan followed that up a few plays later with a 6-yard touchdown run. A successful two-point covnersion makes the score 24-21 Gators.

9:14 p.m. | Florida Gators' defense comes up with pick six late in first half

A pass by USF's Gerry Bohanon is intercepted by Georgie transfer Jalen Kimber and returned 39 yards for a touchdown to make it 24-10 Gators with 4:39 left in the half.

South Florida's Spencer Shrader then connects on a 49-yard field goal to close out the half. The Gators lead 24-13.

Florida's Anthony Richardson is a quiet 7 for 9 for 75 yards. He also has four carries for a total of 5 yards.

"Overall, the plan is working offensively," Florida coach Billy Napier told the SEC Network.

South Florida has more than 200 yards on the ground, led by Brian Battie's 99 yards and one score.

8:48 p.m. | Penalty helps Gators take 14-10 lead over South Florida

Back and forth we go. The Florida Gators' offense answers a field goal by South Florida's Spencer Shrader with a an 8-yard touchdown run by Nay'Quan Wright with 4:45 left in the first half. Florida now leads 17-10.

USF forced Florida into a fourth down, however, a personal foul kept the drive alive for the Gators.

Florida now has 130 yards on the ground on 13 carries and two touchdowns.

8:20 p.m. | Gators get big play in run game to regain lead

Montrell Johnson Jr. runs for a 62-yard touchdown to give the Gators a 10-7 lead to start the second quarter. Injects some much-needed life into the Florida faithful.

8:14 p.m. | South Florida leads Gators 7-3 after first quarter

South Florida has pounded out a 7-3 lead over the Gators after the opening quarter. Florida has only 70 yards on 10 plays so far in the game.

Florida quarterback Anthony Richards is 4 for 4 for 36 yards. He also has one carry for 2 yards. Nay'Quan Wright leading the Gators' backfield with three carries for 21 yards.

8:07 p.m. | USF's ground game gives Bulls lead over Gators

The South Florida Bulls just marched 81 yards on 12 plays in 6 minutes and 46 seconds to take a 7-3 lead with 1:21 left in the opening quarter.

The Bulls' Brian Battie has four carries for 41 yards and the touchdown. As a team, South Florida already has over 100 yards rushing. The Gators really missing Linebacker Ventrell Miller.

7:52 p.m. | Gator defense comes up big on opening drive

The Bulls' opening drive ends in Florida territory after the Gators force a turnover, a fumble recovery by Shemar James.

Florida then moved the ball down the field before stalling out at the 14-yard line. Gators settle for a 31-yard field goal by Adam Mihalek. Florida leads 3-0 with 8:12 left in the first quarter.

4:30 p.m. | Gators without three starters tonight against USF

GATORS — OUT: LB Ventrell Miller (lower body), OL Michael Tarquin (lower body), LS Marco Ortiz (upper body), TE Arlis Boardingham (upper body), QB Jack Miller III (thumb), OL David Conner (upper body); QUESTIONABLE — CB Jaydon Hill (knee).

USF — OUT: RB Kelley Joiner Jr. (foot); QUESTIONABLE: LB Antonio Grier (undisclosed), CB Christian Williams (undisclosed), CB Daquan Evans (undisclosed), DB Matthew Hill (undisclosed), WR Ajou Ajou (leg), WR Yusuf Terry (undisclosed), WR Latrell Williams (hamstring).

Those that are on the field and in the stands can expect a 20-25% chance of showers at kickoff, with a temperature around 79 degrees, according to Andrew Shashy, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Jacksonville. Shashy said rain chances are expected to diminish as the night progresses.

