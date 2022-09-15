Gator football greats Andre Caldwell, Trey Burton named to Florida-Georgia Hall of Fame

Former Gators football standouts Trey Burton and Andre Caldwell were named to the Florida-Georgia Hall of Fame on Thursday.

The duo will be inducted on Oct. 28 with former Georgia standouts Champ Bailey and John Little, as part of Florida-Georgia game weekend in Jacksonville. The game is 3:30 p.m. Oct. 29 (CBS).

Created in 1995, the Hall of Fame honors and recognizes the memorable players, coaches, and administrators involved in the long-standing rivalry of UF and UGA.

"Jacksonville has served as the stage for the Georgia-Florida rivalry for nearly a century,” said Mayor Lenny Curry. “We are proud of this tradition and as we gear up for this year’s Georgia-Florida game, we look forward to honoring players who have contributed to this legacy.”

Stadium tour:Take a football stadium tour and check out where Florida's 2022 opponents play

Trevor terrific: Florida freshman Trevor Etienne shines in first half against Kentucky

Florida Gators 2022 schedule update: Time and TV announced for Tennessee game

Burton was originally recruited as a quarterback for the Florida Gators in 2010 but played all over the field during his college career including wide receiver, tight end, fullback and running back.

Burton holds the school record for most touchdowns in a single game with six (five rushing, one receiving) against Kentucky in 2011, becoming only the fourth player in SEC history to score 36 or more points in a single game.

"The efficiency of it will never be broken," Burton said. "But somebody might be able to score six.”

Both Gators stars went on to play in the NFL

In 50 career games with Florida, Burton had 720 rushing yards, 976 receiving yards, and 20 total touchdowns. He went on to six-year NFL career from 2014-20 with the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears and Indianapolis Colts.

Caldwell was a four-year letter winner at wide receiver who finished his career with a school-record 185 receptions and 2,349 yards, the third-highest total in Florida history.

As a junior in 2006, Caldwell helped the Gators win the SEC and National Championship. As a senior team captain in 2007, Caldwell recorded a career-high 761 yards and seven touchdowns on 56 receptions and was the recipient of the Gators' Fergie Ferguson Award.

Caldwell played seven NFL seasons (2008-15) with the Cincinnati Bengals and Denver Broncos.