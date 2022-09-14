Florida Gators football hosts USF Bulls: Here's how to watch, latest line

The Florida Gators football team was flying high after an impressive season-opening win, only to come crashing back to earth.

Billy Napier will look to get the No. 21 Gators (1-1, 0-1 SEC) back in the air when they play their third straight home game, this time against the South Florida Bulls.

It was the USF game last season that Anthony Richardson pull his hamstring, causing the quarterback to miss a few weeks after lighting up opposing defenses up to that point. Richardson is now the starter, and his season has been a mixed bag: He ran for three touchdowns in Florida's win over Utah, then threw two interceptions in the loss to Kentucky.

USF (1-1) started with a home loss to BYU before beating FCS opponent Howard last week. At quarterback is Baylor transfer Gerry Bohanon, an All-Big 12 honorable mention last season who has yet to score a touchdown this year.

Where and when will the Florida Gators play the USF Bulls?

Where: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, Florida

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, September 17

How can I watch Florida football vs. USF on TV, streaming?

TV: SEC Network (Channel 611 on DirecTV, Channel 408 on Dish Network, Channel 607 on AT&T), YouTube TV (2-week free trial), Hulu + Live TV (7-day free trial), fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Announcers: Tom Hart (play-by-play), Jordan Rodgers (analyst), Cole Cubelic (reporter)

Live stream: WatchESPN (need cable provider), ESPN+ ($9.99 per month) and the ESPN app

How can I listen to Florida vs. USF on radio?

Radio: Gator IMG Sports Network (98.1 FM/850 AM WRUF), ESPN Radio Network, SiriusXM (Channel 192)

Gator IMG Sports Network announcers: Sean Kelley (play-by-play), Shane Matthews (analyst), Tate Casey (reporter)

Online radio: WRUF.com, FloridaGators.com, Varsity app, TuneIn, SiriusXM.com (Channel 963)

What's the latest betting line for Florida vs. USF?

Florida is a 24.5-point favorite over USF, according to Oddsshark.com, a betting odds aggregator. The over-under is 59 points.