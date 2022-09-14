LB Ventrell Miller, OL Michael Tarquin will miss Florida Gators' game against USF

The No. 21 Florida Gators ruled starting linebacker Ventrell Miller and starting right tackle Michael Tarquin out for Saturday night's game against USF (7:30 p.m., SEC Network).

Florida coach Billy Napier did not elaborate on the severity of the injuries on Wednesday. Both are sidelined with lower body injuries.

"They won't play this week," Napier said.

How to watch:Florida Gators football hosts USF Bulls: Here's how to watch, latest line

What we learned:Three things we learned from the Florida Gators loss to Kentucky in the SEC opener

David Whitley:Unlike UCF, South Florida blew its chance at football's bigtime

With Miller and Tarquin out, Austin Barber is slated to start at right tackle for Tarquin while Scooby Williams will start at linebacker for Miller.

Napier said it will be important for the entire linebacker position group to step up with its communication and leadership in Miller's absence.

"When I'm thinking about replacing Ventrell, I'm immediately thinking about replacing a communicator," Napier said. "The ability to process information and the ability to communicate. We talk about communication, we want to it early, loud and often. We want to do it clearly, concisely and with confidence. That's the big challenge for those linebackers is to be as good as a communicator as Ventrell was."