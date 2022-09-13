Listen now to Swamp Cast: A look ahead at the No. 21 Florida Gators game vs. South Florida

The Florida Gators (1-1, 0-1 SEC) will wrap up the last of their three straight home games on Saturday against USF (7:30 p.m., SEC Network).

This week on the Swamp Cast, Gainesville Sun Florida beat writer Kevin Brockway and sports columnist David Whitley are joined by USF beat writer Will Turner from 247Sports.com as they break down the game.