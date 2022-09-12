Florida Gators 2022 schedule update: Time and TV announced for Tennessee game

The No. 21 Florida Gators and No. 16 Volunteers will kick off at 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 24 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., the SEC announced Monday.

Florida football has won 16 of the last 17 meetings against the Volunteers. Last season, UF knocked off Tennessee 38-14 at The Swamp.

The Gators (1-1, 0-1 SEC) are coming off a 26-16 loss to Kentucky last season. Florida will conclude a three-game homestand this Saturday at The Swamp against USF (1-1). The 7:30 p.m. game is on the SEC Network.

Florida will look to break a string of five straight SEC losses dating back to the 2021 season. UF's last SEC win came on Oct, 9, 2021 against Vanderbilt.

Remainder of Florida 2022 football schedule

Sept. 17: 7:30 p.m. vs. South Florida, Gainesville (Ben Hill Griffin Stadium)

Sept. 24: 3:30 p.m. vs. Tennessee, at Knoxville, Tenn.

Oct. 1: Noon, vs. Eastern Washington, Gainesville (Ben Hill Griffin Stadium)

Oct. 8: TBA, vs. Missouri, Gainesville (Ben Hill Griffin Stadium)

Oct. 15: TBA vs. LSU, Gainesville (Ben Hill Griffin Stadium)

Oct. 29: 3:30 P.M. vs. Georgia, at Jacksonville

Nov. 5: TBA vs. Texas A&M, at Bryan-College Station, Texas

Nov. 12: TBA vs. South Carolina, Gainesville (Ben Hill Griffin Stadium)

Nov. 19: TBA vs. Vanderbilt at Nashville, Tenn.

Nov. 25: 7:30 p.p. vs. Florida State, at Tallahassee