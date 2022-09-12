Florida Gators' next opponent: Scouting report on the USF Bulls football team

USF (1-1) at Florida (1-1)

When: 7:30 p.m. TV: ESPN. Radio: 103.7-FM, AM-850

Where: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville.

Last week: The Bulls beat the Howard Bison 42-20 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, though it wasn’t exactly the confidence booster USF needed heading into The Swamp. The Bulls were 40-point favorites over the Football Championship Subdivision Bison, but Howard (0-3) was arguably the better team in the first half even though it trailed 14-7 at intermission. USF pulled away afterward, but the Bison ended up with 418 yards on offense.

David Whitley:Losing to Kentucky shows Florida Gators they have a long way to go

Week 2:Five takeaways from No. 19 Florida Gators loss to No. 20 Kentucky at The Swamp

Week 2 report card:Grading the Florida Gators' performance vs. Kentucky

Best offensive player: Quarterback Gerry Bohanon started at Baylor before losing that job and transferring to USF. He was All-Big 12 honorable mention on one of the nation’s best teams last year. The supporting cast isn’t quite the same in Tampa, where Bohanon’s completed 34 of 58 passes but has yet to toss a TD.

Best defensive player: Linebacker Dwayne Boyles is a three-year starter and one of the stellar pieces of USF’s rebuilding effort. There aren’t a lot of other ones at this point. The Bulls have given up 70 points and 1,059 yards of total offense in two games.

Fun fact: Bass player Terry Bollea was a student at USF in the early 1970s but quit to pursue a music career with a band named Ruckus. A couple of pro wrestlers noticed Bollea and talked him into working out with them. Bollea caught on, changed his name to Hulk Hogan and became the most famous dropout in USF history.

Series: Florida leads 2-0, beating the Bulls 38-14 in 2010 and 42-20 last year.

Quote: “We’re gonna have to take a big step of improvement for us to be able to go out and do what we need to do next Saturday night.” — USF coach Jeff Scott after the win over Howard.