Florida football: Gators ranked No. 21 in USA Today Coaches poll after loss to Kentucky

Florida moved down two spots to No. 21 in this week’s USA Today Coaches poll on Sunday.

The Gators (1-1, 0-1 SEC) suffered their first loss under head coach Billy Napier, falling 26-16 to Kentucky in The Swamp on Saturday night.

Florida had an early 16-7 lead in the second quarter before Kentucky finished the game with 19 unanswered points. Starting quarterback Anthony Richardson threw two interceptions, which led to 13 Kentucky points.

Florida dropped six spots in the AP poll on Sunday, from No. 12 to No. 18.