Trevor terrific: Florida freshman Trevor Etienne shines in first half against Kentucky

After watching his older brother and current Jacksonville Jaguar running back Travis Etienne tear apart the ACC during his college career at Clemson, Florida freshman running back Trevor Etienne might be on his way to taking the SEC by storm after his first-half performance against Kentucky on Saturday night in Gainesville.

Through the opening two quarters, Etienne tallied a team-leading six carries, good for 39 yards and a touchdown. The Florida rookie also collected a short pass, helping the Gators' successfully convert a two-point conversion for the second week in a row.

Etienne's breakout performance might have some folks wondering: Who is this kid?

Where'd Trevor Etienne come from?

A native of Jennings, La., Trevor Etienne played football at Jennings High School, where he helped the Bulldogs to a state championship in 2019.

In his two-year varsity career, Etienne rushed for 2,366 yards and 33 rushing touchdowns — all while averaging just more than 147 rushing yards per game and 9.4 yards per carry.

How did Florida land Travis Etienne's little brother?

To no one's surprise, Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers made a big push to land the legacy target, who 247Sports ranked as the 14th-best running back in the 2022 recruiting class.

In August of 2021, Etienne named Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Georgia and LSU his top schools. By November, that list narrowed to Clemson, Florida and LSU.

Come January 8, 2022, Etienne made his choice, verbally committing to the Gators before signing his letter of intent less than a month later.

What can Florida Gators fans expect out of the rookie?

In short, a lot.

While it's unfair to compare Etienne to his older brother, who won ACC Player of the Year twice during his career at Clemson, the ceiling is just as high for the Gators freshman running back.

In just one and a half games in a Gators uniform, Etienne has tallied 11 carries, good for 103 yards and a per-carry average of 9.4 yards.

Etienne also marked off the milestone of scoring his first collegiate touchdown in the second quarter of Florida's conference opener against Kentucky on Saturday night — an 11-yard scamper.

Etienne's two-point conversion reception was just an added bonus, which further proves his versatility and why Gators fans should be excited to have him in Gainesville.