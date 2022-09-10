Live updates: Florida Gators lead at halftime against Kentucky Wildcats in SEC opener

The No. 19 Florida Gators will host the No. 20 Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday night at The Swamp eager to get off to a strong start in SEC play in its conference opener.

Quarterback Anthony Richardson will look to repeat his Week 1 success when he passed for 168 yards and rushed for 106 yards and 3 TDs to earn SEC Offensive Player of the Week honors.

The Gators (1-0) will seek their first SEC win since blanking Vanderbilt 42-0 on Oct. 9, 2021, at home. Kentucky (1-0), a darkhorse pick to win the SEC East, is coming off a 37-13 win over Miami of Ohio behind quarterback Will Levis, who passed for 303 yards and 3 TDs in his season debut.

Florida is coming off a 29-26 upset of the No. 15 Utah Utes that was decided by an interception in the end zone by linebacker Amari Burney with 16 seconds remaining. It marked a successful debut for Florida coach Billy Napier, who improved to 17-3 in one-score games in his career. Florida will look to avenge a 20-13 loss to Kentucky at Kroger Field last season. The Gators are 2-2 in their last four meetings with the Wildcats.

The game is sold out, with close to 90,000 expected to pack The Swamp for the second straight week.

8:45 p.m. | Costly Anthony Richardson interception leads to Kentucky TD

Will Levis scores on a 1-yard run after Gators turn the ball over late in the first half. Wildcats botch extra point. Florida vs. Kentucky score: Gators 16, Wildcats 13.

8:35 p.m. |Oh snap! Snap goes over Kentucky punter's head



Punter kicks ball out of end zone for a safety for Florida. Florida vs. Kentucky score: 16-7 Gators.

8:30 p.m. | Trevor Etienne touchdown and two-point conversion for Gators

Florida running back Trevor Etienne scores on 12-yard run and then tops it off with two-point conversion reception. Florida 14, Kentucky 7.

8:15 p.m. | Florida vs Kentucky score 7-6

Adam Mihalek 50-yard FG cuts Kentucky's lead to 7-6

8:10 p.m. | Long TD pass by Will Levis gives Kentucky the lead

Will Levis throws 55-yard TD pass to Dane Key. Kentucky 7, Florida 3.

8:00 p.m. | Kentucky player Jalen Geiger hurt

Kentucky defensive back Jalen Geiger carted off the field.

7:50 p.m. | Tim Tebow gets ovation at The Swamp

Former Gators QB Tim Tebow is on the sideline for tonight's game. The Heisman Trophy winner and two-time national champion received a loud ovation when he was shown on the Jumbotron at the end of the first quarter.

7:20 p.m.| Florida Gators take early lead over Kentucky Wildcats

Field goal puts Florida on the board first. UF 3, Kentucky 0.

7:05 p.m.| Game 2 underway at The Swamp

The Gators start on offense.

6:55 p.m.| Jaydon Hill still out for UF

Florida inactives: TE Arlis Boardingham, upper body, out, DB Jaydon Hill, lower body, out, QB Jack Miller, thumb, out, OL David Conner, hand, out, LS Marco Ortiz, upper body, out.

6:30 p.m.| Kentucky's running back out

Kentucky RB Chris Rodriguez is out for tonight. ESPN.com's Pete Thamel reported Rodriguez is dealing with an NCAA related mater. Rodriguez did not play in UK's season opener against Miami of Ohio after a DUI arrest. Without Rodriguez, Kenutcky's leading rusher last season, the Wildcats gained just 50 yards rushing on 26 carries last week.

1 p.m. Friday | Gators name this week's captains

Captains for the game: center Kingsley Eguakun, linebacker Amari Burney, wide receiver Jordan Pouncey and wide receiver Xzavier Henderson.