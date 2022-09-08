Fanatics NIL jerseys launched for UF: Anthony Richardson replica already available

Gator fans, it’s time to get in the action with your own personalized, customizable Florida football jersey. Fanatics now has pick-a-player NIL replica jerseys available, officially launched Thursday.

You can get your own blue Jordan brand Gators jersey for $139.99. Every purchase goes toward Fanatics new NIL program that allows you to represent and support your favorite athlete. The players will be compensated for each sale.

Fans will be able to order jerseys with the name of any players who have opted into the group licensing program through OneTeam Partners.

Quarterback Anthony Richardson is the first Gator to have his jersey available online.

The University of Florida is one of the first schools featured in this program launch. Volleyball and soccer jerseys will become available in the following weeks.

