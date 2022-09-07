Florida Gators football hosts Kentucky Wildcats: Here's how to watch, latest line

The Billy Napier era is off to a roaring start. The Florida Gators won a thriller in their 2022 season opener, beating No. 8 Utah behind a stellar day by quarterback Anthony Richardson.

The 29-26 win catapulted Florida into the Top 25. Now at No. 19, the Gators get set to face their second straight ranked opponent to start the season: the No. 20 Kentucky Wildcats.

The Swamp was rocking with a record crowd to open the season when the Gators stunned the Utes thanks to Amari Burney's late interception in the end zone. Richardson scored three rushing touchdowns and was named the SEC offensive player of the week.

UK had an easier time in their opener, beating Miami (Ohio) 37-13. The win was No. 60 in Lexington for coach Mark Stoops, pushing him past the legendary Paul "Bear" Bryant for the most in program history. The Wildcats are led by quarterback Will Levis, who like Richardson was on the preseason Maxwell Award watch list.

Where and when will the Florida Gators play the Kentucky Wildcats?

Where: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, Florida

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, September 10

How can I watch Florida football vs. Kentucky on TV, streaming?

TV: ESPN (Channel 206 on DirecTV, Channel 140 on Dish Network), YouTube TV (2-week free trial), Hulu + Live TV (7-day free trial), fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Announcers: Joe Tessitore (play-by-play), Greg McElroy (analyst), Katie George (reporter)

Live stream: WatchESPN (need cable provider), ESPN+ ($9.99 per month) and the ESPN app

How can I listen to Florida vs. UK on radio?

Radio: Gator IMG Sports Network (98.1 FM/850 AM WRUF), ESPN Radio Network, SiriusXM (Channel 81)

Gator IMG Sports Network announcers: Sean Kelley (play-by-play), Shane Matthews (analyst), Tate Casey (reporter)

Online radio: WRUF.com, FloridaGators.com, Varsity app, TuneIn, SiriusXM.com (Channel 961)

What's the latest betting line for Florida vs. Kentucky?

Florida is a 5.5-point favorite over Kentucky, according to Oddsshark.com, a betting odds aggregator. The over-under is 52.5 points.