Can Florida crowd top Week 1 against Utah? Kentucky game at The Swamp is sold out

Florida coach Billy Napier began his Wednesday evening news conference by announcing a second straight sellout at The Swamp, as the No. 19 Gators will face No. 20 Kentucky before a full capacity crowd of 90,000 on Saturday night (7 p.m., ESPN).

"It’s a compliment to this program, the tradition here," Napier said. "The passion people have for this place. I can’t emphasize enough the University of Florida is a special place that is impacting a lot of people. I’m excited they like to come back."

A sellout crowd of 90,799 last Saturday helped propel the Gators to a 29-26 win over No. 8 Utah in Napier's debut.

“It took a second for me to soak it in when I walked out that tunnel for the first time because it's different, a different atmosphere out there in the Swamp," said Florida wide receiver Ricky Pearsall, who had four catches for 67 yards in his Gator debut after transferring from Arizona State last season.

Injury and inactives update: Jaydon Hill should be back

Napier said the Gators had good practices on Tuesday and Wednesday in preparation for Saturday's game. On the injury front, Napier said defensive back Jaydon Hill is progressing and could be back on Saturday after sitting out the season opener.

Hill was on the inactive list releases with the depth chart on Wednesday night along with Arlis Boardingham, Jack Miller, David Conner and Ortiz, Marco Ortiz.