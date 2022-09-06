Watch the Swamp Cast! Sun staff talks with Kentucky writer about Gators-Wildcats in Week 2

Florida Gators beat writer Kevin Brockway and sports columnist David Whitley from the Gainesville Sun and the Louisville Courier-Journal's Kentucky football beat writer Brett Dawson discuss No. 19 Florida hosting No. 20 Kentucky on Saturday night at The Swamp.

Whitley explains why Florida has gone 2-2 against Kentucky the past four seasons, while Dawson discusses the status of Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez.

