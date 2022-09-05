Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson named SEC offensive player of the week

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson earned SEC offensive player of the week honors on Monday.

Richardson was dynamic in his second career start for Florida and first career start at The Swamp, passing for 168 yards and rushing for 106 yards and 3 TDs to lead the Gators to a 29-26 upset of No. 8 Utah.

Richardson's third rushing TD, a two-yard run on a read-option play, put Florida ahead to stay with 1:25 to go. He led UF on three touchdown drives on 70 or more yards, including going 14 plays for 75 yards in the game-deciding touchdown drive in the fourth quarter.

"All this work he's been doing when there's nobody watching, some of that showed up," Florida coach Billy Napier said. "And then you've got the physical ability to go along with that. You see that, but there's a lot of good quarterback plays on the film, but there's also a lot of things that he knows he got away with that he needs to clean up."

Richardson became the fifth Florida quarterback to rush for three TDs in a game since 1996, joining Emory Jones, Jeff Driskel, Jesse Palmer and Tim Tebow, who accomplished the feat twice.

In addition to Richardson, Florida defensive lineman Brenton Cox Jr. earned SEC co-defensive lineman of the week honors. Cox had 10 tackles and one quarterback hurry against the Utes.