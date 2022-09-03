Live updates: Anthony Richardson does it again! Florida Gators take 29-26 lead on No. 8 Utah Utes

Gator Sports

The Billy Napier era in Gainesville officially begins Saturday night at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. The first-year Florida football coach faces an immediate challenge with No. 8 Utah coming to The Swamp.

The Gators, who return six starters on offense and eight on defense, made it through fall camp with only one major injury. Backup quarterback Jack Miller is out at least the first two weeks of the season after surgery to repair a broken thumb.

Miller's absence makes the health and safety of starter Anthony Richardson an even bigger priority in these early games.

There are plenty of questions with a new staff, new offense, you name it. How will the Gators respond?

10:15 p.m. |Anthony Richardson scores 3rd TD

WIth 1:25 left in the game, the Gators lead 29-26. Can they deliver a victory for their new coach Billy Napier in his debut?

9:58 p.m. | Lead changes again

Utah jumps ahead with about six minutes left in the fourth quarter: Utah 26, Florida 22.

9:40 p.m. | Gators go for 2

Scared money don't make money: Montrell Johnson runs in for a touchdown and then Billy Napier has the Gators go for 2. Score: UF 22, Utah 19.

9:30 p.m. | Utes take lead

Utah tries two-point conversion but fails. Utah 19, Florida 14 with 12 seconds left in the third quarter

9:05 p.m. | Big goal line stop by Gators

Utes can't score from 1-yard line. Huge stop by UF defense.

8:35 p.m. | UF leads at the half

Gators 14, Utes 13 at halftime of the 2022 opener at The Swamp.

8:30 p.m. | What a run for Anthony Richardson!

Florida's starting quarterback gives Gators first lead of the game with 45-yard TD run. It's 14-13 for UF.

8:20 p.m. | Another field goal for Utah

Utes get favorable timeout call from refs and a second chance at putting points on the board. FG makes it 13-7.

8:00 p.m. | Gators hold Utes to field goal

No. 8 Utah up 10-7 in the second quarter.

7:50 p.m. | Anthony Richardson ties the game



Starting QB gets the Gators on the board with 39 seconds left in the first quarter at The Swamp.

7:30 p.m. |Gators down 7-0 in first quarter

Gators have the ball with about 7 minutes to go in first quarter.

7:10 p.m. | Why you are still seeing Arkansas game

ESPN is sticking with Arkansas-Cincinnati game until it's over so Gators game starting on ESPNEWS and the ESPN app.

7:00 p.m. | It's almost kickoff time

ESPN saying 7:10 kickoff for Florida-Utah.

6:50 p.m. | Who's out for the Gators?

Inactives for Florida: TE Arlis Boardingham (upper body), DB Jaydon Hill (lower body), QB Jack Miller III (upper body - thumb surgery) OT David Conner

6:40 p.m. | Warm welcome for Anthony Richardson

There was no doubt who got the biggest ovation from the Gator fans at The Swamp during the pre-game: Starting quarterback Anthony Richardson.

6:30 p.m. | Who's getting the start at receiver?

Ricky Pearsall, who missed some of fall camp with an injury, was announced as the starting wide receiver tonight.

5:30 p.m. | It's a rainy start in Gainesville

After a sunny morning and afternoon, it's pouring at The Swamp. There's a 90% chance of rain at 6 p.m. and 70% at game time. Lightning stay away!