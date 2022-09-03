'Touchdown, Gators!' Anthony Richardson gives new Voice of the Gators Sean Kelley a workout

The Florida Gators didn't get off on the right foot in their season opener against No. 8 Utah. But one player helped them close the first half with the lead: dual-threat quarterback Anthony Richardson.

And the star sophomore's incredible touchdown runs gave the new Voice of the Gators a chance to show off his pipes.

Richardson put the Gators on the board with a 2-yard keeper on a read option. The TD tied the game after Utah opened the scoring after Florida fumbled on its first possession.

On the call was Sean Kelley, the new Florida radio announcer after the retirement of Mick Hubert, who had been behind the mic for 33 years.

Richardson's best was yet to come. Late in the second quarter, he scrambled for a 45-yard touchdown to put the Gators up 14-13, where they would remain heading into halftime.

Kelley is working his vocal chords in his first game at The Swamp.