Take a football stadium tour and check out where Florida's 2022 opponents play

Every Saturday in the fall, tens of thousands of fans fill the seats of Ben Hill Griffin Stadium for a chance to watch the team score a victory. From the Ring of Honor to the “Work 'em Silly, Gators!” sign, true Florida football fans know every nook and cranny of the stadium.

But have you every wondered how Florida’s opponent stadiums compare to The Swamp? This season the Gators play only four true road games. Florida travels to Tennessee on Sept. 24, at Texas A&M on Nov. 5, at Vanderbilt on Nov. 19 and in Tallahassee against Florida State on Nov. 25. Florida will also play their annual rivalry game against Georgia at the traditional neutral site in Jacksonville on Oct. 29.

Every opponent has their own unique stadium that many Gators fans have never had the chance to visit. Here are some facts and stats about the Gators 12 opponents' stadiums.

Utah Utes

The Florida Gators start the 2022 season against the Utah Utes. The University of Utah plays at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City. The Utes are a member of the Pac-12 Conference. Rice-Eccles Stadium opened in 1998 and has a capacity of 51,444. Rice-Eccles Stadium has a field turf surface. Salt Lake City is about 2,207 miles from Gainesville.

Kentucky Wildcats

In the second game of the season the Gators will play the Kentucky Wildcats. The University of Kentucky plays their home games at Kroger Field in Lexington Kentucky. The Wildcats are in the Eastern Division of the South Eastern Conference. The stadium opened in 1973 and has a capacity of 61,000. Kroger Field is a synthetic surface field. Lexington is about 710 miles away from Gainesville.

USF Bulls

Next up for the Gators will be the South Florida Bulls. The University of South Florida plays in Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. Right now the Bulls share the stadium with the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but the university has recently announced plans to build a new on-campus stadium in the near future. Raymond James Stadium opened in 1998 and has a capacity of 65,890. There is a natural Bermuda grass surface at the stadium. Tampa is about 130 miles from Gainesville.

Tennessee Volunteers

In the first road game of the season Florida will travel to Knoxville, to play the University of Tennessee. The Volunteers play at Neyland Stadium, which located on the banks of the Tennessee River. The Volunteers are a member of the SEC East. Opened in 1921 Neyland Stadium has seen many renovations over the years. The current capacity is 102,455. Neyland Stadium has a natural grass surface. Knoxville is about 545 miles from Gainesville.

Eastern Washington Eagles

Coming back home for the fifth game of the season Florida will play The Eastern Washington Eagles. Eastern Washington University plays at Roos Field located in Cheney Washington. Roos Field has a bright red Astro turf field. The Eagles are a member of the Big Sky Conference. Roos Field was opened in 1967 and currently has a capacity of 8,600. Cheney Washington is about 2,765 miles from Gainesville.

Missouri Tigers

Up next for the Gators will be the sixth opponent of the year: The Missouri Tigers. The University of Missouri plays at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Missouri. The Tigers are a member of the SEC East. Memorial Stadium was opened in 1926 and has a current capacity of 62,621. The surface of the field is Astro Turf. Columbia is about 1,007 miles from Gainesville.

LSU Tigers

For game seven the Gators will play the Louisiana State University Tigers. LSU is located in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Tiger Stadium is nicknamed "Death Valley" and has a capacity of 102,321. The Tigers play in the Western Division of the SEC. Tiger Stadium opened in 1924 and has a Bermuda grass field surface. Baton Rouge is about 589 miles from Gainesville.

Georgia Bulldogs

Game eight of the season pits the Gators against their SEC East rival, the Georgia Bulldogs. Traditionally the Gators and Bulldogs play in Jacksonville Florida at TIAA Bank Field. This is the home of the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars. The World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party takes place when these two teams meet annually at this natural grass surfaced stadium. This stadium opened in 1995 and has a capacity between 67,814 and 82,000. Jacksonville is about 71 miles from Gainesville and about 363 miles from Athens, Georgia.

Athens is the home of the University of Georgia Bulldogs. The Bulldogs play their home games at Sanford Stadium.. Sanford Stadium opened in 1929 and has a capacity of 92,746. Sanford Stadium has a natural Bermuda grass surface. Athens in about 347 miles from Gainesville.

Texas A&M Aggies

In game nine of the season the Gators will travel to College Station, Texas, to play the Texas A&M Aggies. The Aggies play at Kyle Field, which opened in 1927. Kyle Field has had several upgrades over the years which brings the current capacity of the stadium to 102,733. The Aggies play in the Western Division of the SEC. Kyle field has a natural grass surface. The Texas A&M student section, one of the largest in college football, is know collectively at the 12th Man. College Station is about 948 miles from Gainesville.

South Carolina Gamecocks

Game 10 has the Florida Gators up against the South Carolina Gamecocks. The Gamecocks play at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina. Williams-Brice Stadium opened in 1934 and has a current capacity of 77,559. The Gamecocks are in the Eastern Division of the SEC. Williams-Brice Stadium has turf grass field that was installed in 2018 after a concert from Beyonce and Jay-Z that left the field in need of being replaced. Columbia is about 360 miles from Gainesville.

Vanderbilt Commodores

For the 11th game of the season the Gators will go on the road to play the Vanderbilt Commodores. Vanderbilt University is located in the home of country music, Nashville, Tennessee. The Commodores play in Vanderbilt Stadium which was opened in 1922 as Dudley Field, When it opened, it was the first stadium in the South to be used exclusively for college football. The Commodores are a member of the SEC East. Vanderbilt Stadium has a capacity of 39,790 and has a unique Legion 46 turf surface. Vanderbilt is about 579 miles from Gainesville.

Florida State Seminoles

In the final regular-season game of the year the Florida Gators take on in-state rival the Florida State Seminoles. The Gators will travel to FSU, located in Tallahassee, Florida. FSU plays on Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium, which opened in 1950. Doak Campbell has a current capacity of 79,560. The Seminoles are in the Atlantic Division of the Atlantic Coast Conference. The stadium has a natural grass surface. Tallahassee is about 150 miles from Gainesville.

Gators' home field: The Swamp or Steve Spurrier-Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

The home of the Florida Gators is know as "The Swamp." The Gators play on Steve Spurrier-Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Florida. The University of Florida was established in 1853 as a land grant university. The stadium opened in 1930 and now has a natural Bermuda grass surface with a capacity of 88,548. The Gators play in the Eastern Division of the SEC and have eight SEC conference titles.