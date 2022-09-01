Another big matchup at The Swamp: Florida's Oct. 15 game against LSU is sold out

Florida football announced its second home sellout of the season, as the Oct. 15 game against cross-division rival LSU at The Swamp has sold out.

Kickoff time for the game remains to be determined.

UF's season opener Saturday against No. 8 Utah at The Swamp, its first game under new head coach Billy Napier, also is a sellout.

The Gators sold out two games at its 90,000-seat home stadium last season — against Alabama and rival Florida State.

Napier has urged fan support from the moment he took the Florida job nine months ago.

"It should always be an advantage for us," he said. "I want our fans to make it very difficult for the other team. I think we can work together. If we can execute, we do we what we’re supposed to do and they’re into the game, I think it’s got an opportunity to be a special combination. I’m looking forward to experiencing it on this side this Saturday.”

Florida leads the all-time series with LSU by a slim 33-32 margin (3 ties) and will be looking to avenge a 49-42 loss to the Tigers last season in Baton Rouge.

LSU is led this season by first-year coach Brian Kelly, who stunned college football last December by leaving Notre Dame for a 10-year, $100 million contract to coach the Bayou Bengals.