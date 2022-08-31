How to watch Florida Gators football vs. No. 7 Utah Utes on TV, live stream

At last, the Billy Napier era of Florida Gators football is set to begin in earnest. And he's jumping straight into the deep end with his first game.

Florida welcomes No. 7 Utah to the Swamp to begin the 2022 college football season. It's a major test right off the bat with what Napier has said is still a rebuilding year.

But there's a lot of optimism in Gainesville. It starts with Napier, who has already showcased the recruiting abilities that helped build Louisiana into a respected program. Quarterback Anthony Richardson is back after an injury-plagued sophomore season and is expected to light up opposing defense like he did at times in 2021. Nay'Quan Wright heads an exciting running back group, while receivers Xzavier Henderson and Ricky Pearsall are expected to make plays for Richardson.

The Gators look to have an improved defense. Linebackers Brenton Cox Jr. and Ventrell Miller will be looked to as leaders, while young talent such as Shemar James and Gervon Dexter look to make their mark on a unit that at times got battered under former coach Dan Mullen.

The Utes enter the season with promise after winning the Pac-12 championship and making the Rose Bowl in 2021. Quarterback Cameron Rising is back after exiting the bowl game early with an injury, and punishing running back Tavion Thomas has returned, as well. Coach Kyle Whittingham is entering his 18th season at Utah.

Where and when will the Florida Gators play the Utah Utes?

Where: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, Florida

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, September 3

How can I watch Florida football vs. Utah on TV, streaming?

TV: ESPN (Channel 206 on DirecTV, Channel 140 on Dish Network), YouTube TV (2-week free trial), Hulu + Live TV (7-day free trial), fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Announcers: Bob Wischusen (play-by-play), Dan Orlovsky (analyst), Kris Budden (reporter)

Live stream: WatchESPN (need cable provider), ESPN+ ($9.99 per month) and the ESPN app

How can I listen to Gators football vs. Utah on radio?

Radio: Gator IMG Sports Network (98.1 FM/850 AM WRUF), Learfield Sports Network, SiriusXM (Channel 202)

Gator IMG Sports Network announcers: Sean Kelley (play-by-play), Shane Matthews (analyst), Tate Casey (reporter)

Learfield national radio announcers: Sloane Martin (play-by-play), Mike Golic Jr. (analyst)

Online radio: WRUF.com, FloridaGators.com, Varsity app, TuneIn, SiriusXM.com (Channel 965)