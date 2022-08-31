Gators release depth chart for 2022 opener: Jalen Kitna to back up Anthony Richardson

The Florida football team released the depth chart for its 2022 season opener against Utah on Saturday at The Swamp.

Coach Billy Napier made it clear earlier Wednesday that the starters won't be set in stone for the remainder of the season.

Here are some highlights of depth chart.

Jalen Kitna is the backup quarterback

It's no surprise Anthony Richardson is the Gators' starter. His backup is Jalen Kitna; that spot would have stirred more drama if Jack Miller was not out with a thumb injury.

Dante Zanders named TE starter

After a standout spring, Dante Zanders of Boca Raton keep impressing in fall camp, winning the nod at tight end over Keon Zipperer. Zanders changed his mind about transferring, and it's looking like a good decision.

Nay'Quan Wright is the starter at running back with Montrell Johnson listed second with an "or" for Trevor Etienne.

Ricky Pearsall among starting receivers

Even though he missed some time in spring practice with an injury, transfer Ricky Pearsall was listed among the starting wide receivers along with Xzavier Henderson and Justin Shorter. However, at the third receiver spot it lists Pearsall or Gainesville native Trent Whittemore. Napier said Wednesday night that Pearsall is good to go.

Kicking game

Napier said Wednesday that kicker was an ongoing position battle. The depth chart reflects that with either Adam Mihalek or Trey Smack listed.

At the corners

Jason Marshall Jr. and Avery Helm are the starting two cornerbacks.

The injury report

Listed as out are Arlis Bordingham, Jaydon Hill, Miller and David Conner.