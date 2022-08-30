Listen now! Previewing Florida vs. No. 7 Utah in the first Swamp Cast of the 2022 season

The Florida football team enters Saturday's 2022 kickoff as a 2-point underdog against No. 7 Utah, the first time since 1978 UF is an underdog in a home opener.

Utah is led by returning starting quarterback Cameron Rising, who threw for 2,493 yards with 20 TDs and five interceptions last season. He should certainly be a factor in the game.

UF's Amari Burney, who was part of season-opening victories against Miami (2019) and Ole Miss (2020) in his career, said the Utah game presents an opportunity to boost momentum in coach Billy Napier's first season.

"It can set a good tone," Burney said. "We have a lot of faith in Coach Billy Napier. I'm sure the fans do too. If we go out there and we perform like how we should perform and come out with a win, then I feel like it's going to set the tone for a very good season."