Creed Whittemore plans to enroll early at UF, but first he's got work to do at Buchholz

On a soggy night at Citizens Field, Buchholz quarterback and Florida football 2023 commitment Creed Whittemore displayed his all-around skills.

Facing a Columbia High defense with two high major Division I commitments, Whittemore rushed for two touchdowns and passed for another to lead Buchholz to a 31-14 win Thursday night in Week 1 of the state high school football season.

The highlight of the night for Whittemore was a 66-yard TD run, in which he got Columbia safety and 2023 Indiana commitment Amare Ferrell to slip and fall to the turf on an inside cut.

Whittemore also scored on a one-yard TD run on a QB sneak and threw a 39-yard TD pass down the sidelines to receiver Jaren Hamilton. A deluge before the game delayed the kickoff for more than an hour made it tough sledding for both teams, but Whittemore, who also returned punts, kept his footing.

“We’re a passing team,” Whittemore said, “We like to throw the ball around. So, you know, this wasn’t the best situation for us, but you know, we made it work. Had to use my legs a little bit more than I wanted to the first game. but you know, big games you’ve got to make big plays, that’s what we had to do...”

What position will Creed Whittemore play for Gators?

A four-star recruit, the 5-foot-11 Whittemore projects as a slot receiver in college. Speed is one of his biggest assets. Last April at the Florida Relays, Whittemore posted a wind-aided time of 10.85 seconds in the 100 meters for the Buchholz track team.

“Shoot, you know I’d like to get an opportunity at quarterback if that’s what Coach (Billy) Napier sees me at,” Whittemore said. “You know right now it’s slot, and I’m happy with that.”

No doubt, Whittemore will be deployed for trick plays like his older brother. Another former Buchholz quarterback turned wide receiver with the Gators, Trent Whittemore has thrown two career TD passes in that fashion.

At 6-foot-4, Trent is a bigger target than his younger brother, but Creed is quicker and shiftier. Both have played under their father, Buchholz football coach Mark Whittemore. Their mom, Missy Aggertt Whittemore, played volleyball at UF from 1992-95.

“They are different,” Mark Whittemore said. “But both of them have a really rock solid faith; they are both two really good sons. They are built different physically, so you bring a little something different to the table, athletically, but they are both just really great competitors and I enjoy raising them.”

Asked about sibling rivalry, Creed responded: “Trent, my older brother and my younger brother, we are each other’s best supporters. I’m there for him every time he needs it. He’s there for me, so, that’s really all we can do. I’m pumped to see what he can do this year. I think he will have a breakout season.”

Quarterback set to enroll early at UF

Whittemore is on track to graduate from Buchholz early and enroll at UF in January to get a head start in spring practice. For now, Whittemore’s focus is to try to lead the Bobcats to a state title.

Standout Buchholz defensive lineman Gavin Hill is another UF 2023 commit, and the two are trying to convince Bobcats defensive lineman Kendall Jackson, a three-star recruit with a UF offer, to join them in the 2023 class.

“We work on him every day,” Whittemore said. “It’s his decision. Hopefully he becomes a Gator.”