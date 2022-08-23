Quick takeaways from Florida fall camp: WR Ricky Pearsall back at football practice

The media got their last glimpse of the Florida football team at practice this week.

No open sessions are scheduled after Tuesday as the Gators prepare for the regular season next week.

Here are a few takeaways.

Ricky Pearsall returns to action

Wide receiver Ricky Pearsall returned after missing close to two weeks with a foot injury.

Pearsall went through injury drills in full uniform, then caught routes from quarterbacks. He made a few nice catches, including one lunging catch along the sideline and another over the shoulder grab on a fade route that drew praise from UF receivers coach Keary Colbert.

A transfer from Arizona State, Pearsall flashed the first week of camp before going down with a bone bruise in his football. At ASU last season, Pearsall had 48 catches for 580 yards and 4 TDs.

Florida is seeking playmakers to emerge at the wide receiver position. Jacob Copeland, who led the position group with four TDs last season, transferred to Maryland. No other returning receiver on the roster caught more than three TDs last year.

Ethan White back at practice; Amari Burney on sidelines

Offensive lineman Ethan White also returned to practice after sitting out UF's second scrimmage on Saturday. Florida coach Billy Napier said Sunday that White "underwent a procedure" but expected him back.

Linebacker Amari Burney was on the exercise bike on the sidelines in a non-contact jersey. Burney has been in and out of practice the last two weeks. Linebacker Ventrell Miller was in a non-contact jersey but took part in drills.

Safety Kamar Wilcoxson was in a non-contact jersey, along with tight end Arlis Boardingham.

Five Gators named to All-SEC coaches team

Five Florida players were named to the All-SEC football coaches team on Tuesday. They were the same five players named to the All-SEC media team — OL O'Cyrus Torrence (First Team), DL Brenton Cox Jr. (Second Team), DL Gervon Dexter Sr. (Second Team), S Trey Dean III (Third Team) and LB Ventrell Miller (Third Team).