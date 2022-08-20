A packed Swamp awaits! Florida Gators sell out 2022 football season opener vs. Utah

Florida football held its second scrimmage of the fall on Saturday afternoon at The Swamp.

Two weeks from now, the stadium will be full for UF's opener against No. 7 Utah.

The Gators announced Saturday that single-game tickets for that game against the Utes on Sept. 3 (7 p.m., ESPN) are sold out. A few hundred tickets remain as part of season ticket packages.

Florida has won 31 of its last 32 opening games, dating back to 1990. But the Gators will get a stiff test in Billy Napier's first game as coach. Utah returns 17 starters, including standout quarterback Cameron Rising (2,493 yards, 20 TDs in 2021) from a team that went 10-4 and won the school’s first Pac-12 championship last season.

Here are some takeaways from workouts before UF's second scrimmage:

Takeaways are a focus for Florida defense

Linebackers and secondary players continued to work on takeaway drills, which have been a point of emphasis in camp.

Among the linebackers, 6-foot-2, 235-pound redshirt freshman Scooby Williams looked the most comfortable in drills. Williams possesses quick feet and good hands for his size.

Also among linebackers, sophomore Derek Wingo also has stood out in camp.

“When Derek first got here, he was like a standup defensive end in high school, so it was kind of new to him to get back in a box," UF linebacker Amari Burney said. "But I have been seeing him working. It’s obvious he’s been working with his hands, his foot work."

Ricky Pearsall and Justin Shorter weren't seen in drills

Wide receivers Ricky Pearsall and Justin Shorter were among players not seen going through individual drills on Saturday. On defense, Burney, cornerback Jason Marshall Jr., cornerback Devin Moore and cornerback Jaydon Hill did not go through individual drills before the scrimmage.