Florida Gators take a hit at quarterback: Jack Miller has thumb surgery

Florida quarterback Jack Miller has undergone thumb surgery on his throwing hand, a source confirmed on Friday.

It's unclear how long the injury will sideline Miller, an Ohio State transfer who was projected to back up Anthony Richardson going into the 2022 season. A third-year sophomore, Miller backed up Justin Fields and C.J. Stroud in two seasons with the Buckeyes, posting 101 yards passing, 29 yards rushing and one rushing TD.

He had recently drawn praise from head coach Billy Napier in fall camp for his ability to run the offense.

"Jack's very capable, you know, and I would say this going all the way back to spring, he's moved our team," Napier said.

Who's next on Florida Gators depth chart?

The injury is a blow to Florida's depth at quarterback. Redshirt freshman Jalen Kitna, true freshman Max Brown and redshirt sophomore Kyle Engel remain as options to back up Richardson. Kitna, the son of former NFL quarterback Jon Kitna, was rated as the 56th best quarterback in the country in the Class of 2021 per 247Sports composite rankings.

Kitna has been dealing with injuries on and off in camp but returned to practice on Wednesday.

"Kitna is the player that I probably saw the most growth in, you know from spring practice to see him take another step fundamentally," Napier said. "I think he's throwing the ball much more consistently, much more accurately, better grasp."

Miller's surgery was first reported by Edgar Thompson of the Orlando Sentinel.