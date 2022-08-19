Quick takeaways from UF practice: WR Ricky Pearsall making progress in return from injury

Florida football held practice number 14 of fall camp Friday at the Sanders Practice Field. The Gators will hold a closed scrimmage Saturday at The Swamp.

Here are some takeaways from Friday's practice.

Ricky Pearsall making progress

Ten days after being sidelined with a reported foot injury, wide receiver Ricky Pearsall took part in an individual drill with receivers for the first time since the injury. But Pearsall, still in a non-contact jersey, did not do live routes with quarterbacks.

Instead he went back to the sidelines to ride the exercise bike and later did some resistance training in the end zone, towing teammate Justin Shorter with an exercise band tied around his waist. Pearsall, an Arizona State transfer who had 48 catches for 580 yards and 4 TDs last weekend, flashed the first week in camp for the Gators.

QB Jalen Kitna in action during practice

Redshirt freshman quarterback Jalen Kitna, projected as a backup to Anthony Richardson due to Jack Miller's thumb injury, delivered throws on time and on target Friday.

Among receivers who stood out in the open session included Daejon Reynolds, who continues to run routes with speed and precision, and Jordan Pouncey, who made a nice catch along the sideline.

Billy Napier invites former Gators to practice

NFL scouts from the Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions were on the sidelines. Three prominent UF players also attended team drills — former all-purpose back Trey Burton, former linebacker Brandon Siler and former defensive end Kevin Carter.

"It's pretty weird just to be back, you played here 30 years ago, to see how much the program has changed and grown," Carter said. "It's really and honor and it's really cool to receive that invite from a current coach (Billy Napier) that he wants to reach out to the former players ... every coach that has taken over since Coach (Steve) Spurrier left hasn't been as inviting. ... It's really refreshing to have someone that wants to include, I think, the rich history of your program."