What's the over-under for Florida Gators wins in 2022? Here's what oddsmakers think.

Karim Noorani

The 2021 season was about as agonizing as they come for the Florida Gators. After pushing eventual champion Alabama to the brink, the team’s season slowly spiraled out of control, culminating in an embarrassing set of three straight losses and back-to-back blowouts.

With last season's turbulence behind them, the Gators hope they are in for a bounce-back year. New Head Coach Billy Napier brings an impressive resume and group of transfers with him from Louisiana. Quarterback Anthony Richardson drips with natural talent and should improve going into his second season as the presumed starter.

Napier has his work cut out for him though. Florida finished 49th in the country in terms of total yards allowed on defense last season. As is the case with many young quarterbacks, Richardson sometimes struggles with his decision-making, finishing last season with five interceptions on 64 passing attempts.

Do oddsmakers think the Florida Gators will reach the SEC Championship?

Most sports betting sites have the Gators winning seven games. The season projection would be slightly improved from last year’s 6-7 record but still putting them far from reaching the SEC Championship Game again. Florida has the 14th hardest schedule in the country according to ESPN’s College Football Power Index.

FanDuel Sportsbook (over/under): 7 wins

DraftKings Sportsbook (over/under): 7 wins

Caesars Sportsbook (over/under): 7 wins

BetMGM Sportsbook (over/under): 7.5 wins

Tipico Sportsbook (over/under): 6.5 wins