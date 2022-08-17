Takeaways from UF's 12th fall practice: QB Jack Miller not at drills for 2nd straight day

Florida football held its 12th practice of fall camp Wednesday, outdoors at the Sanders practice fields.

Here are three takeaways from the 15-minute open individual session.

QB Jack Miller not seen again in drills

Backup quarterback Jack Miller did not take part in individual drills for the second straight day. Redshirt freshman quarterback Jalen Kitna returned after sitting out Tuesday's practice. The absence of Miller has allowed true freshman quarterback Max Brown to get more reps and he's looked impressive, throwing the ball with a combination of velocity and accuracy.

WR Xzavier Henderson back on the field

Wide receiver Xzavier Henderson returned after missing Tuesday's practice and made some nice catches along the sideline. With Ricky Pearsall still out, Henderson, Trent Whittemore and Justin Shorter have been the three lead receivers during drills, with Jordan Pouncey getting reps. Another wide receiver seen on the sidelines, on the exercise bike, was redshirt freshman Marcus Burke.

QBs work with running backs

The quarterbacks continued to work with running backs on read option plays, screens and wheel routes. Louisiana transfer running back Montrell Johnson Jr. made a nice catch in stride on a wheel route from quarterback Anthony Richardson.