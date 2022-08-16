Quick takeaways from Florida's fall practice: Jack Miller not seen in quarterback drills

Week 3 of Florida football's fall camp continued Tuesday as the Gators gear up for their second scrimmage this weekend.

Here are three takeaways from the open portion of Tuesday's workout.

QB Jack Miller not seen on field

Backup quarterback Jack Miller was not on the field for the individual drills during Tuesday's open portion of practice. Quarterback Jalen Kitna was on the sidelines in a non-contact jersey.

The three quarterbacks who worked out were projected starter Anthony Richardson, freshman Max Brown and redshirt sophomore Kyle Engel.

Jalen Kimber, Devin Moore are secondary standouts

Georgia transfer Jalen Kimber and true freshman Devin Moore continue to impress in the competition for starting jobs at cornerback.

“Both those guys have been great players really since they came in in the spring, just a lot of maturity for young guys," Florida wide receiver Trent Whittemore said. "I think that’s a big thing, especially when you play a position like corner, your ability to bounce back after maybe getting beat on a play or two by really good players. They just showed a lot of maturity, in the way they respond to adversity, and also just a lot of athleticism and a lot of good play.”

Guard Ethan White back at practice

Projected starting guard Ethan White was back at practice for the second straight day after sitting out last week. Michael Tarquin, meanwhile, was back working out with the first team at right tackle.