Billy Napier says Gators will keep up recruiting momentum: 'We’re going to be diligent'

Florida football put together more positive momentum on the recruiting front over the weekend.

The Gators landed three four-star defensive linemen for its 2023 class — Kelby Collins of Gardendale, Ala., Will Norman of IMG Academy in Bradenton and Kamran James of Orlando — in the span of 24 hours from Saturday through Sunday. Then, on Sunday, UF landed its first commitment of the 2024 class, four-star linebacker Myles Graham, the son of former Gator standout running back Earnest Graham.

"What you’re seeing here is the Gators aren’t going away on the recruiting trail," Napier said. "We’re going to follow through. We’re going to be diligent."

The commitments over the weekend vaulted UF up to No. 10 nationally in the latest 247Sports.com composite rankings. Of UF's 20 commitments, 90 percent (18) are four-stars.

The Gators are seeking their first five-star of the class, but are in the picture for Lakeland High standout five-star cornerback Cormani McClain, who also has Alabama, Miami, Arkansas and Auburn in his top five.

"Verbal commitments means lots of different things these days," Napier said. "The finish line is out there a few months from now. I am excited and humbled that, the caliber of player but more importantly the caliber of person and family that some of these young people come from that they have confidence in our plan."

Heavener training center should be boon for recruiting

Florida opened the $85 million Heavener Football Training Center over the weekend, another selling point the Gators can use to attract the top talent nationally. Napier said he's learning more about how to sell the program, from its expansive alumni network that can create life after football opportunities to the tradition of the program to the game-day atmosphere.

"This staff has just shown a real commitment to recruiting and that’s what it takes, is to go out there and pursue kids throughout the year," said wide receiver Trent Whittemore, whose younger brother, Creed Whittemore, is a four-star commitment in the 2023 class out of Buchholz High in Gainesville. "They are doing that so far and it’s really paying off.”

Could Florida land more legacy commitments?

Graham is the highest-rated of UF's commitments in the 2023-24 period, ranked 52nd nationally, and continues Napier's trend of tapping into talent within in the state and the Southeast region.

Of UF's 20 commitments in its 2023 class, 17 are from within the state, with two from Georgia and one from Alabama. Graham, the lone commitment in the 2024 class, began his high school football career in Fort Myers before he and his family moved to Atlanta, still within a five-hour drive of the UF campus.

"It’s one of the reasons why this is one of the elite, iconic jobs in all of college — player proximity," Napier said. "I think the inside-outside approach in recruiting — not to say we’re not going to nationally recruit — but we’re going to do a very thorough job of evaluating the personnel inside, out."

Graham is a legacy, as his father, Earnest, rushed for 3,065 yards and 33 TDs under Steve Spurrier and Ron Zook from 1988-2002 before going on to an eight-year NFL career with the Tampa Bay Bucs.

"I was joking around with somebody the other day, 'We might just be hitting this thing at the right time'," Napier said. "If you backtrack to Spurrier’s days, all those guys are growing up. They have kids running around. Hopefully they’ll be more of those to come.”