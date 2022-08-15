Takeaways as Gators open Week 3 of fall camp: Billy Napier expects 'a ton of competition'

The Florida football team started Week 3 of fall camp on Monday.

Here are three takeaways from the open portion of practice.

Billy Napier said this week's sessions will have 'urgency'

Florida coach Billy Napier said this week's practices — numbers 10-15 — will be the most competitive in camp.

"There’s going to be some urgency," Napier said. "It’s going to be intense and there’s going to be a ton of competition."

Napier himself was more demonstrative on the field while working with projected starting quarterback Anthony Richardson on timing and release during screen pass drills.

OL Joshua Braun looking good in camp

Sophomore offensive lineman Joshua Braun (Live Oak, Suwanee) has flashed in camp, working with the first-team offensive line at right tackle in some drills.

Napier said he's pleased with the depth of the offensive line position group as a whole.

"There’s competition there," Napier said. "I think we know who 6, 7 and 8 are. We’re looking for the next, who’s 9, who’s 10, who’s going to get reps in a game week, who’s not, who are our rotational players. I think we’ve got probably eight players that deserve to play if we had a game today, you know. And, OK, who’s the ninth player, who’s the 10th player."

Ricky Pearsall still on sidelines

Florida wide receiver Ricky Pearsall remained in a non-contact jersey, doing stretches and riding the exercise bike on the sidelines. Also in non-contact jerseys going through rehab were cornerback Jason Marshall Jr. and freshman tight end Arlis Boardingham, who wore a shoulder sling.