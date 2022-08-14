Gators land another four-star defensive lineman; Will Norman of IMG Academy commits to UF

Another day, another four-star defensive line commitment for the Billy Napier's 2023 recruiting class.

A few hours after landing four-star defensive lineman Kelby Collins of Gardendale, Ala., the Florida Gators landed another big-time defensive tackle, four-star Will Norman of IMG Academy in Bradenton.

Norman is the 91st ranked player nationally per 247Sports composite and chose Florida over offers from Auburn, Boston College, Arizona State and Boston College.

Norman is the 19th commitment in the 2023 class for the Gators and could vault UF's class into the top 10 nationally. The Gators entered the week with the 12th-ranked class nationally per 247Sports.com composite rankings.