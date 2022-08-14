Recruiting: UF lands two defensive stars, including Myles Graham, formerly of Fort Myers

Florida football picked up two more defensive commitments on Sunday, including the first for Billy Napier's 2024 Class.

Shortly after four-star 2023 defensive lineman Kamran James of Olympia Heights High in Orlando committed to UF, the Gators received a pledge from 2024 four-star linebacker Myles Graham.

Graham, the son of former UF standout and Tampa Bay Bucs running back Earnest Graham, visited the school a few weeks ago. At 6-foot-1 and 212 pounds, Graham is the 52nd-ranked player nationally and second-rated linebacker, per 247Sports.

He chose UF over offers from Auburn, Georgia, Texas A&M and Alabama. Graham played at Evangelical Christian in Fort Myers, where his father was coach, before the family moved and he transferred to Atlanta Woodward Academy.

“I have been taught to be decisive about my future and me and my family think that it is in my best interest to make this decision,” Graham wrote on Twitter. “With that being said, I will be committing to the University of Florida."

James, meanwhile, is the 188th rated player in the Class of 2023 and the 28th-ranked defensive lineman. He joins IMG Academy's Will Norman and Gardendale, Ala., standout Kelby Collins as the third defensive lineman to commit to UF this weekend.

At 6-6 and 265-pounds James, who grew up a Gator fan, projects as an edge rusher. He chose UF over offers from Alabama, Georgia, Auburn and Arkansas.

With the commitments of Norman, Collins and James, UF's 2023 class moved up from No. 12 to No. 10 nationally in its latest 247Sports.com rankings.