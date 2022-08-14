Florida football team moves into Heavener Football Training Center this weekend

For Florida football players, Sunday marked a move-in day of sorts.

The Gators entered the 142,000-square foot, $85 million Heavener Football Training Center, a facility the school hopes will be a game-changer for both recruiting and efficiency. The team is to begin day-to-day football operations at Heavener.

Amenities inside the building include a dining hall, lounge area, barber shop, virtual reality room, gaming and golf center, as well as resort-style pool area (65,000 gallons) with basketball courts and multipurpose lawn and volleyball areas.

UF players anxious to see new digs

“It’s just going to light a fire,” senior linebacker Ventrell Miller said. “I feel like anytime you get something new you’re always happy to check it out and see what it’s about. That should be pretty good.

“They’ve been telling me that it’s going to be here since I’m a freshman. That was like six years ago. I’m glad to be able to have it and be a part of it this year.”

For football purposes, the center will feature 13,000 square feet of weight and training facilities, which overlook and are connected to the Condron Family Indoor Practice Facility.'

“It’s something that I’ve seen since I’ve been a recruit in high school and I know all the other guys I’ve played with, we can’t wait,” offensive lineman Michael Tarquin said. “I think it’s going to be a game-changer. There’s a lot of great things that are going to be in that facility and they are going to help us a lot to perform at a high level."

The facility is for the most part operational, though scattered construction for certain areas will remain a work in progress throughout the month. The center is not yet open to the public or the media.

It will eventually open for student-athletes of all other UF sports closer to the first day of classes for the fall semester.

“It took support and dedication from a lot of individuals to make it a reality,” UF athletic director Scott Stricklin said. “It’s a tangible demonstration that we are committed to investing in our student-athletes and enhancing their experience at UF. Without our Boosters this project wouldn’t have been possible, and we’re grateful for the way they’ve helped this vision come to life.”