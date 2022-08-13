Billy Napier's 2023 class keeps rolling: UF lands commitment from 4-star DL Kelby Collins

Florida football received more welcome news on the recruiting front Saturday before its first intra-squad scrimmage of fall camp.

The Gators landed a commitment from 4-star defensive lineman Kelby Collins of Gardendale, Ala., a versatile defender with playmaking potential. Collins visited UF three times and developed a strong rapport with defensive line coach Sean Spencer, which led to his pledge.

Collins, who chose Florida over offers from Alabama, Georgia and South Carolina, is the highest-rated recruit of UF's 2023 class, ranked as the 70th best recruit nationally and sixth best defensive line recruit per 247Sports composite. The 6-foot-5, 280-pound Collins put together a dominant junior season at Gardendale High last fall, finishing with 130 tackles (98 solos), 12 sacks and three forced fumbles.

Recruit from Alabama is 18th commitment for 2023 class

Collins is the 18th commitment of UF's 2023 class and continues the string of positive recruiting momentum this summer. The Gators got Lake City Columbia High four-star linebacker Jaden Robinson to flip his commitment from South Carolina to Florida earlier this week and got commitments from four-star wide receiver Andy Jean, four-star safety Jordan Castell and four-star receiver Aidan Mizell during Friday Night Lights weekend in late July.

Overall, UF's second class under head coach Billy Napier is ranked 12th nationally per 247Sports.com composite, but could move up after the Collins' commitment.