Gators gear up to play at The Swamp for first scrimmage of Florida's fall football camp

After close to two weeks of drills, Florida football will get its first taste of live competition with its first intra-squad scrimmage of fall camp under head coach Billy Napler on Saturday at The Swamp.

Napier is eager to see how much UF's players have absorbed in these two weeks.

"At this time of year, it’s all about the right combination of what volume of install are you carrying and the level of execution, right?" Napier said. "We’ve seen kind of the ebbs and flows of that. We’ve thrown a lot of information at them and the execution level goes down and we kind of recover and it improves so that’s kind of where we’re at.

"I think as a staff, we’re kind of in that mode of evaluating what’s productive for this group of players and what can we execute efficiently. Then (with) individual players, what are we going to build around? What are the strength and weaknesses of each unit?"

Whistle blowers:Billy Napier cracking down on penalties in UF fall camp, has officials at each practice

The Billy Napier effect? Season ticket sales are up for Florida Gators football

Florida fall camp: TE Dante Zanders slimmed down and eager to build on strong spring

How will the offense and defense stack up?

Florida sixth-year linebacker Ventrell Miller, who sat out most of last year with a torn biceps tendon, is curious to see how the defense stacks up against the offense.

"We’ve got a great group of guys all around," Miller said. "So you’re going out to compete with the best. Some of our guys on the offensive line, I feel like those are some of the best in the country. Going out there and being able to compete with them is always fun, always a competition.”

Added offensive lineman Michael Tarquin: "You play football on the practice field a lot, but it’s always good to get in The Swamp. It always feels different, and we just want to play physical, work together and play great.”

Here are takeaways from Friday's open portion of practice.

Ricky Pearsall, Amari Burney not seen in drills

Florida held practice indoors on Friday. Among those not taking part drills included wide receiver Ricky Pearsall, linebacker Amari Burney and defensive back Jason Marshall Jr.

Competition in secondary heats up

Competition in the secondary is continuing to heat up. Among early standouts though the first two weeks of camp include freshman cornerback Devin Moore and Georgia transfer cornerback Jalen Kimber.

Running backs on screen routes

Quarterbacks Anthony Richardson and Jack Miller continued to get in work with receivers and running backs, finding running backs Nay'Quan Wright and Montrell Johnson Jr. on screen routes.