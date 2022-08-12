Returning offensive lineman Michael Tarquin making good impression on new Florida coaches

Change isn’t easy, but one returning Gators offensive lineman has made a positive impression on the new Florida football coaching staff.

Coaches have identified redshirt junior offensive tackle Michael Tarquin not only as a contributor, but also a potential leader.

“You're just talking about a guy that approaches everything the right way,” offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Rob Sale said. “It doesn't matter if it's film study, prehab, rehab, how you take the field and practice, it's everything's 110 percent.

“I'm very pleased with Michael. Obviously, we're expecting big things from him this year, but he's going to answer the bell. He's a stud when it comes to his attitude and his daily approach, how he does everything.”

Gators' Michael Tarquin is from Marion County

The 6-foot-5, 320-pound Tarquin, a former North Marion High standout from Ocala, made two starts at right tackle for the Gators last season and is projected to start at the position this season. But he’s not taking anything for granted.

Tarquin has taken a methodical approach to his development in his first three years on UF’s campus. After appearing in three games and redshirting in 2019, he appeared in all 10 of UF’s games in 2020 and started two of 12 games in 2021.

“Just being patient and just staying steady with it and constantly working hard, constantly absorbing as much information as you can and always being ready for that opportunity,” Tarquin said of his approach. “That’s something I feel I’ve always done a really good job of, and I just continue to have hope in that and continue to work hard and get ready to take on that role.”

This season Tarquin has also assumed the role as a mentor to younger players — that became even more important with projected starting UF left tackle Richard Gouraige sidelined early in camp. (He was back practicing on Thursday.)

“That’s something I’ve taken very seriously, starting in January, just being a guy who’s going into my fourth year in the program, seeing how things work, and taking that next step,” Tarquin said. “I’ve always been someone who’s firmly believed in leading by example. I’ve taken that very seriously going into this season and doing everything I can to lead everyone on the team.”

On and off the field, Sale said, Tarquin remains focused.

“Sometimes I just kind of crack jokes with him a little bit to see the other side, because he's so straight-laced,” Sale said. “But, hey, I'll take 20 of Michael Tarquins every day all day.”

Tarquin’s attention to detail will be needed for the challenge in front of him. SEC defensive fronts are among the biggest and most athletic in the country. Last April, four SEC defensive linemen went in the first two rounds of NFL Draft, including Georgia edge rusher Trevon Walker, who went No. 1 overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“Part of the reason I wanted to come play for Florida is you get to play against great competition,” Tarquin said. “Almost every week, we’re going to go against an NFL-level defensive lineman.”