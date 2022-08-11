The Billy Napier effect? Season ticket sales are up for Florida Gators football

A new coach and new optimism has resulted in a season ticket sales boon for Florida football going into the 2022 season.

UF has sold more than 63,000 season tickets, its highest total since 2017, when former head coach Jim McElwain was coming off his second of back-to-back SEC East Division Championships.

Of note, that number includes 6,500 new season ticket holders and the student section, which sold out its allotment of 17,500 tickets.

Pack the Swamp

First-year Florida football coach Billy Napier challenged fans to pack the The Swamp when he was first hired, and they have responded, curious whether the coach who had prior success at Louisiana can lead the Gators to their first SEC and National Championship since 2008.

"We said at the beginning here if we’re going to have success, it’s going to require a team effort and I think our fans and their positive energy and the things that they bring to gameday can make The Swamp a very unique and challenging place to play," Napier said. "There’s no question that we’re very thankful and appreciative of their support."

Gator Talk debuts Aug. 22: UF also announced that the first off its 14 Gator Talk Shows will debut Aug. 22 at the Keys Restaurant in Celebration Pointe. The first show will feature women's volleyball coach Mary Wise. Napier will make his debut on the show Aug. 29 and will appear in 11 of the next 13 weeks, with selected UF football staff members. First-year men's basketball coach Todd Golden will appear on Oct. 17 and women's coach Kelly Rae Finley will be on Nov. 28.