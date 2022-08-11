Quick takeaways from Florida fall football practice: WR Ricky Pearsall in walking boot

Florida wide receiver Ricky Pearsall was among players in non-contact jerseys at Gators' fall practice on Thursday, wearing a walking boot on his lower left leg.

According to multiple reports, Pearsall suffered a bone bruise in his foot and is day-to-day.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound Pearsall, a transfer from Arizona State who had 48 catches for 580 yards and four touchdowns for the Sun Devils, was a standout of the wide receiver group in the first week of camp before being sidelined.

"I'm excited to see what Ricky Pearsall can do,” sophomore safety Rashad Torrence said last week. “Just the energy he brings and having a new face — most guys come in kind of timid but he cam in with the energy that he belongs here, and we've embraced that. So, it's a great feeling. He's a nice piece to have."

Florida will need playmakers to step up at receiver and have Justin Shorter, Trent Whittemore and Xzavier Henderson returning in the position group this season.

Other takeaways from Thursday's 15-minute open practice session:

Who else was in non-contact jerseys?

Linebacker Amari Burney and cornerback Jason Marshall also were in non-contact jerseys on Thursday.

Richard Gouraige back in action

Projected starting left tackle Richard Gouraige was back practicing, in full pads, after sitting out last week. The 6-foot-5, 308-pound Gouraige, with 29 career starts, is among UF's most experienced offensive linemen.

Quarterbacks, receivers working on longer routes

Quarterbacks Anthony Richardson and Jack Miller worked on intermediate and long routes with receivers on Thursday, with more completions coming in stride on out routes. Whittemore made the nice catch during drills along the sideline.