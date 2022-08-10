Billy Napier lands Columbia 4-star LB Jaden Robinson after he flips from South Carolina

Florida landed another four-star player in its 2023 recruiting class, getting Gainesville area linebacker Jaden Robinson to flip his commitment from South Carolina.

Robinson, from Lake City Columbia High, changed his mind to play closer to home and join Billy Napier's second recruiting class, which currently ranks as high as 12 in the nation by recruiting sites.

The 6-foot, 215-pound Robinson is the 32nd-ranked linebacker nationally, per 247Sports Composite, and the 70th-rated recruit in Florida.

UF recruit:West Orange 4-star recruit Jordan Castell picks Gators over Alabama and Tennessee

More for 2023:Florida football's big recruiting weekend: 4-star receiver Andy Jean from Miami commits

More recruiting:3 takeaways from Florida football's Friday Night Lights: Aidan Mizell commits to UF

Robinson has displayed sideline-to-sideline tackling ability and a reputation as a hard hitter in his first three seasons at Columbia High, a school that perennially churns out Division I players. He helped lead Columbia last season to the Class 6A football playoffs where the Tigers lost 17-3 to Jacksonville Riverside.

Countdown to high school football:Can Columbia and its new players on offense make a run?

Robinson also had offers from Michigan, Maryland and Kentucky.