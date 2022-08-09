NIL opportunity for Gators: Florida announces custom T-shirt deal with Fanatics

Florida announced a Name, Image and Likeness deal that will allow its student-athletes to profit off personalized T-shirts with their name and number sold through the Gator Sports Shop.

The partnership involving Fanatics, OneTeam and the Florida Gators will allow student athletes to earn compensation and use official university trademarks on the T-shirts. The program is set to launch during the upcoming 2022-23 athletic season.

Fall sports football, volleyball and soccer will jumpstart the program, while winter and spring sports such as men's and women's basketball, baseball and softball will be phased in throughout the year.

In addition to being sold at the Gator Sports Shop, the merchandise will be sold on Fanatics.com and its network of sites around the country.

The NCAA created an interim policy to allow student-athletes to profit off their Name, Image and Likeness in July 2021, shortly after several states, including Florida, passed legislation granting college athletes the right to profit off NIL deals.