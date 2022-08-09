Takeaways from Florida fall camp: Billy Napier 'very pleased' with quarterback Jack Miller

Ohio State transfer quarterback Jack Miller drew praise Tuesday for his showing so far in Florida football fall camp.

Head coach Billy Napier said that projected starting quarterback Anthony Richardson had been accurate and processing information well through the first week of camp.

But Napier also pointed out that Miller has made strides since the spring.

"Very pleased with Jack," Napier said Tuesday. "Yesterday in particular, we gave him a few reps with the first group just as a healthy experience for him. I thought he did some really good things, so you know, in this setting, at quarterback.

"You're dependent on the players around you know, the offensive line, the tight ends and running backs, receivers. Jack's very capable, you know, and I would say this going all the way back to spring. He's moved our team."

A four-star Class of 2020 recruit from Scottsdale, Ariz., Miller transferred after C.J. Stroud won the starting job with the Buckeyes last fall and emerged as one of the nation's best quarterbacks.

"The spring game, he threw a couple interceptions and all that, but he's consistently made the right decision," Napier said. "He's got arm talent. He's accurate, and he's a good athlete. So I think we made a really good decision there. Realize that he is a freshman, right? And he has four years to play."

Other observations from the individual drills at UF's sixth practice on Tuesday.

Steve Spurrier watches practice

A scout from the Jacksonville Jaguars attended Monday's practice, but that was nothing compared to the visitor on Tuesday. Gators legendary coach Steve Spurrier was seen at practice.

Offensive units working together

Quarterbacks continued to work on short and intermediate routes with receivers on Tuesday. Arizona State transfer wide receiver Ricky Pearsall, who has impressed so far in camp, made a nice lunging catch in stride on an inside route. Trent Whittemore also made a nice one-handed catch along the sidelines.

Running backs worked on handoff and screen pass drills with the quarterbacks, with Nay'Quan Wright, Montrell Johnson Jr. and Lorenzo Lingard getting the majority of the reps.

On the sideline

For the second straight day, defensive lineman Tyreak Sapp was in a non-contact jersey. Sophomore 6-foot-5, 415 pound defensive lineman Desmond Watson also was on the sideline, towing a weighted sled.